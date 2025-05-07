‘Sadness beyond words’ as Crowborough man, 21, dies in a superbike championship race

Owen Jenner

Tributes have been paid after a Crowborough man was one of two riders who died following an horrific crash during a superbike championship race.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eleven riders collided on the first corner of the opening lap of the Quattro Group British Supersport Championship at Oulton Park, Cheshire, on May 5.

Owen Jenner, 21, from Crowborough, and Shane Richardson, 29, from New Zealand, were both treated trackside but later died, organisers MotorSport Vision Racing said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jenner, a three-time British Champion, was taken to the circuit medical centre where attempts were made to resuscitate him, but he died from a “catastrophic head injury”, the organisers said.

Mr Richardson suffered “severe chest injuries” and died while being transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Another rider, Tom Tunstall, 47, remains in hospital with significant back and abdominal injuries, while five other riders suffered minor injuries.

The MSVR statement said: “ At the start of this afternoon’s Quattro Group British Supersport Championship race at Oulton Park, exiting turn one, Old Hall corner on the first lap, there was a chain reaction incident involving 11 riders falling. The race was immediately stopped and trackside medical services deployed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to the extreme severity of the incident and ongoing medical intervention, the remainder of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship event was cancelled.

“This catastrophic accident has tragically resulted in two riders being fatally injured, and another sustaining significant injuries.”

Police have launched an investigation into the two riders’ deaths.

Jenner began his racing career in Junior Motorcross before progressing to the tarmac, winning the 2018 Team Green, 2020 Junior Supersport and 2023 Junior Superstock titles. He joined the Kramer Team for the 2024 British GP2 season, winning the title with 18 wins out of 20 race finishes.

Jenner signed for Rapid Honda in November 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing his death on their website, they spoke of a ‘sadness beyond words’. The statement said: “Our deepest condolences go out to the families, friends, and teams of Owen during this unimaginably difficult time, and Shane Richardson, who also sadly lost his life.

Our thoughts are also with Tom Tunstall and his family, as he continues to receive medical care.

“Losing two talented riders is a huge loss to the entire motorsport community.”