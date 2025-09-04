School-based nurseries: Littlehampton academy set to offer new places as Government expands programme

A Littlehampton academy is taking part in a pilot programme, that is seeing hundreds of new nurseries created.

The Government says that phase one of its school-based nurseries programme is well on track, with 189 of 300 state-funded new or expanded nurseries set to be up and running by the end of this month.

The scheme – which promises a simplified school run for parents, and a seamless start to schooling for children – has just earned itself a fresh cash injection to offer places in even more communities.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer told us: “I want to make life easier for working parents and make sure that every child gets the best start in life.

The Government has announced funding to bring new or expanded school-based nurseries to another 300 schools next year. Picture by National World/Getty/Adobe Stock

“We are saving time for parents juggling work and family life on the school run by opening nearly 300 nurseries on primary school grounds.

“But it also means children from nursery to primary school thrive in an environment they know and trust, which is so important for their development.”

Downing Street has shared with us exclusive data on all of the schools opening new nurseries as early as this month, under phase one of the project.

In Wick, Littlehampton, they are set to open a nursery in White Meadows Primary Academy in Whitelea Road, ‘making local childcare easier to access and more affordable’.

In Crawley, St Andrew's CofE Primary School and West Green Primary School are taking part in the programme.

School is back in session for learners across England this week, as the summer holidays end, and the new 2025-26 academic year begins.

And as children of all ages return to the classroom, there will be more than 4,000 new primary school-based nursery places available to them, right there on school grounds.

On Thursday (September 4), it announced that it would be expanding it with a further £45 million of funding – to build an additional 300 school-based nurseries to open by September 2026.

Interested schools will be able to apply for their share – up to £150,000 each – from September 22, with the successful schools to be announced next April.

The expansion of the school-based nursery programme comes as working parents become eligible for 30 hours of free childcare per week for children from nine months through to age four, something he said he was “really proud” to have been able to deliver.

“That’s a promise made, a promise delivered and makes such a difference when I know many people are struggling. With nine out of 10 parents getting their first-choice nursery place, that’s a brilliant early years education we have delivered for their children,” the Prime Minister continued.

“This government is rolling up its sleeves and delivering for working people,” he added.

“Through our Plan for Change, we are putting more money in your pockets, getting your bills down and securing our borders.”

Four ways the Government says this could help local families

1. ‘More nurseries, less hassle’: The Government says that its new nurseries will make life easier for working parents by being set directly on primary school grounds. This will cut down the school run to a single trip for families with several young children of different ages, giving parents time back in their day.

2. Thousands of new places, as early as this term: From September, 4,000 extra nursery places will be available across England, in schools taking part in phase one of the programme. The Government says this will give families better access to high-quality childcare right in their local community. The expanded programme may see as many as 300 more join by the next school year, offering up to 7,000 additional places – with some of the country’s most disadvantaged communities to be prioritised.

3. One trusted place to learn: Children will benefit from a stable learning environment, with less of a transition between their school-based nursery and Reception – the first year of primary school. The Government said that so far, most families are getting the nursery places they need too – with 9 out of 10 securing one of their top three choices.

4. Putting money back in parents’ pockets: The expanded scheme is part of a wider childcare overhaul that the Government estimates is already saving families. The 30 hours of free childcare is expected to save as much as £7,500, while its pilot free school breakfast clubs are predicted to save an extra £450.

To find out more about accessing free childcare hours, and to find out whether you’re eligible, check out the Government’s official guide online here. It can also walk you through how to apply.