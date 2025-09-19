School opens its own nursery to fill a gap for families on Shoreham Beach

The nursery was created by converting a former year one classroom, with its own outside area, in the school's Early Years Village and will accommodate children aged two to four.

The school responded to fill the gap when Beach House Nursery closed, followed by Pebbles Pre-School Shoreham Beach ceasing to operate.

Darren Vallier, headteacher, said: "I am thrilled to have achieved this within five months. Having heard that the nursery on the Beach was closing, we knew there was a need and we reacted.

"We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved. Everyone has been involved in ordering equipment. The nursery will be integral to the school. We run an Early Years Village, so it is flexible and suits different needs.

"Our nursery class is located next to our reception class, enabling the children to collaborate, play and learn in an exciting dedicated early years environment."

Mr Vallier said there was a clear demand for nursery places on Shoreham Beach and as a school, he felt able to accommodate places within an existing classroom, while making adaptations to other parts of the school building.

He added: "Offering nursery places will not only support local children and families, but it will also ensure a seamless transition from pre-school to our reception class."

The nursery space is a fully-equipped classroom with new resources and furniture. The room is divided into different areas, including a quiet reading corner that will double as a sleeping area for nap times.

Emily Mann, nursery manager, said it was a big change for the school and staff were looking forward to meeting the new children at the open day on Friday, September 19.

The nursery will open from Monday, 9am to 3pm, so the children are arriving after school starts, through a dedicated gate, and leaving before school finishes.

Miss Amanda Dixon, deputy manager, known as Dixie, said: "The plan for the nursery will be to mirror reception. The children will self register by putting their name tag in a bucket when they arrive, which is what happens in the school."

