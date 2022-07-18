Bury CE Primary has an autism awareness day with a Queen theme

When Leo joined Bury CE Primary School, he told head teacher Thomas Moore he was autistic and was happy for others to know. He told Mr Moore he loved Queen, and asked if they could have a day themed around the band.

Mr Moore suggested making it an autism awareness event, with a Queen theme.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bury CE Primary has an autism awareness day with a Queen theme

The school’s class representatives agreed it was a good idea. There were requests to learn some songs with music teacher, Mr Mott and requests to dress up as either as members of Queen or as their favourite rock stars. There would also be an assembly where Leo would explain what autism was like for him.

Mr Moore said: “The children very supportive of the idea, and suggested this could be the first of an annual disability awareness day where we celebrate a different disability each time. On the day itself, we were blown away with the support – I can only imagine what parents must have thought when they first read we were having a Queen day. It was amazing to see their response on the day and to hear the laughter and enthusiasm as we opened the school gates (dressed as Freddie Mercury, of course!).”

MORE STORIES: East Preston for Ukraine part of two fundraising efforts

Bury CE Primary has an autism awareness day with a Queen theme

Of the assembly, Mr Moore said: “The whole school were in the palm of his hand. He then started from his script before gaining in confidence and quickly realising he did not need it. Leo made it clear he could only tell us what autism was like for him and that everyone is different. He told us all how it affects him and that it is his superpower.”