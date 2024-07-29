School unveils Year 5 scholarship programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A progressive independent school in Liphook has reaffirmed its commitment to excellence by unveiling a scholarship award for pupils in Year 5.

The all-rounder scholarship offered by Highfield and Brookham School from September 2025 is designed to recognise exceptional children who have a positive attitude to learning and demonstrate phenomenal abilities in and out of the classroom.

The aim is to develop well-rounded individuals who can thrive in a variety of environments, giving scholarship recipients the chance to explore a diverse range of subjects and activities, including art, music, sport and drama, rather than being pigeon-holed into just one area of expertise.

It will provide a strong foundation for children before they begin the process of senior school applications, with such all-round excellence being of great value to top senior schools fed by Highfield and Brookham, which include Charterhouse, Cranleigh, Marlborough College and Wellington.

Highfield and Brookham School has unveiled its Year 5 scholarship programme.

And the scholarship will also give Year 5 children the chance to settle into the school environment for a year before thinking about senior school; familiarising themselves with the curriculum, teaching methods and culture at Highfield and Brookham, a thriving nursery, pre-prep and prep school which occupies 175 acres on the rural borders of Hampshire, Surrey and West Sussex.

New children as well as current pupils are invited to apply now for the Year 5 scholarship for September 2025.

Suzannah Cryer, Head of Highfield and Brookham, said: “Our holistic approach allows scholarship recipients to explore a diverse range of subjects and activities, discovering their true passions and strengths, allowing them to evolve over time. This not only supports their academic growth but also fosters the development of essential skills, such as problem solving, creativity, and adaptability.

“Rather than limiting children to a specific academic or extra-curricular focus, our all-rounder scholarship encourages children to embrace their multi-faceted talents and interests and grab every opportunity that a Highfield and Brookham education provides with both hands.

"This approach aligns with our commitment to providing a transformative educational experience that unlocks the full potential of every child and allows them the confidence to be true to themselves.”

And she added: “We are looking for children who show strong academic performance and have a good track record of high achievement in the classroom, children who possess an inquisitive and curious nature and a real love of learning, with the ability to think critically and apply their knowledge in different ways.

“We understand that each applicant is unique, and we welcome children from diverse backgrounds and experiences. What we’re looking for is the potential to thrive in our dynamic, supportive environment and make a meaningful contribution to our vibrant school community.”