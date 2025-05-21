Schoolgirl skywalkers brave windy conditions to raise cash for Raystede

A group of fearless teenagers took on the challenge of walking on top of Brighton's i360 pod through gusty weather in order to boost their year group’s total fundraising for an animal welfare charity to £4850.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roedean Year 9s braved blustery conditions to stroll on top of the famous pod, attached of course to safety lines, posing for a photographer and admiring the views - but not looking down!

The school’s Year 9 cohort chose Raystede animal welfare charity as their elected charity for the year and have worked hard to achieve just under £5000 since September last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This initiative is part of Roedean's longstanding tradition of community engagement and charitable support. Over the years, the school has cultivated a strong partnership with Raystede, encouraging students to contribute to the welfare of animals in need. The Year 9 cohort's recent endeavour adds to the school's impressive fundraising legacy, which saw a total of £37,366 raised for various charities in the 2023–2024 academic year.

Pupils have raised just under £5000 for Raystede animal welfare charity

The funds raised will help Raystede in its mission to provide care and shelter for animals, reflecting Roedean's commitment to fostering empathy and social responsibility among its students.

But it's not just Year 9 that works hard to raise money for local community groups. Year 10 students have supported Off The Fence, a charity addressing homelessness in Brighton, through activities like sleep-outs and meal deliveries while Year 11 students partnered with RISE, a domestic abuse charity, participating in events such as the 8K Women’s Run along the Saltdean Undercliff Path

Deputy head Ross Barrand said: “It was such a brilliant evening - the girls and the staff absolutely loved it and some of the students were up there for an hour! It was a great way to raise some more money for Raystede, which is the charity the Year 9s wanted to focus on. I’m really proud of them - even if it was slightly terrifying.”