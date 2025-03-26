Schools all dressed up for World Book Day

By Nikki Jeffery
Published 26th Mar 2025, 12:44 BST
Schools across Chichester, Bognor Regis and Midhurst and Petworth donned costumes illustrating their favourite books on World Book Day.

Here are just some of the students having fun on the day.

Chichester Free School Year 4 Sycamore Class

1. World Book Day

Chichester Free School Year 4 Sycamore Class Photo: contributed

Chichester Free School Year 2 Chestnut Class

2. World Book Day

Chichester Free School Year 2 Chestnut Class Photo: contributed

Chichester Free School Year 1 Beech Class

3. World Book Day

Chichester Free School Year 1 Beech Class Photo: contributed

Chichester Free School Reception Cherry Class

4. World Book Day

Chichester Free School Reception Cherry Class Photo: contributed

Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:PetworthMidhurst
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice