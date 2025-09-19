Schools in Adur and Worthing could be used to increase number of places for children with SEND in West Sussex

Two schools in Adur and Worthing could be used to increase the number of places for children with additional needs in West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex County Council is inviting people to ‘share their feedback’ on the ‘informal proposals’.

Consultations are open on the proposals to create a new Specialist Support Centre (SSC) at Buckingham Park School in Shoreham-by-Sea, and the provision of additional places at Palatine Primary School – by using the former Lyndhurst Infant School site in Worthing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This would create additional school places for children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

The informal proposal to use the former Lyndhurst Infant School in Worthing as a satellite site of Palatine Primary School (pictured) could accommodate up to 75 pupils with SEND. Photo: Google Maps Street View

Councillor Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children, young people and learning, said: “In West Sussex there has been a significant growth in the number of children and young people with additional or specialist educational support needs.

“We have identified these opportunities in the Adur and Worthing area to create additional places for children with SEND to enable pupils to attend school locally.

"Making the best use of the resources available to us, in line with Our Council Plan, could also reduce the number of children and young people with SEND moving from maintained schools and academies into costly education provision in the independent and non-maintained special school sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I welcome feedback on the proposals from parents, carers, staff, professionals and the local community to help inform our decision making process moving forward.”

Buckingham Park School SSC proposals

The proposals for Buckingham Park School would see the ‘adaption of surplus space’, to create a support centre for 12 pupils aged four to 11 years – with ‘social communication differences’.

The creation of an SSC in the Adur area has been ‘prioritised as part of the county council’s SEND Improvement Plan’.

Find out more and take part in the consultation at https://yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/ssc

Palatine Primary School satellite site proposals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyndhurst Infant School in Worthing closed permanently and was amalgamated with Chesswood Junior School to form the new Homefield Primary School on September 1, 2024.

"The informal proposal to use the former Lyndhurst Infant School in Worthing as a satellite site of Palatine Primary School could accommodate up to 75 pupils with SEND,” a county council spokesperson said.

"This would increase the school’s overall planned place numbers to 262.

“Decreasing the number of pupils at school’s the main site in Goring-by-Sea would mean resources could be distributed to best support pupils. It would also remove the need for the current temporary classroom, which will allow for increased outdoor space at the school’s main site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out more and take part at https://yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/expansion-of-palantine-school

The council said all responses need to be submitted before 11:55pm on Thursday, October 16, when both consultations will close.