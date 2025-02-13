Scientist returns to former Sussex schools to encourage girls into STEM subjects

A Sussex scientist says female role models are key to encouraging more girls to take STEM subjects.

Aoife Quinlivan, a senior process scientist for Southern Water, gave a talk to Year 10 pupils at her former secondary school, St Wilfrid’s in Crawley, to mark this week’s International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

Joined by colleague and fellow process scientist Felicity Andrew, the pair spoke about the wide range of career possibilities linked to pursuing science, technology, maths and engineering.

Aoife, 29, from Crawley, who also visited her former primary school, St Robert Southwell in Horsham during the week, said that the encouragement of her ‘wonderful’ A Level science teacher Kate Smith kickstarted her career in science.

Southern Water process scientists Aoife Quinlivan (left of the podium) and Felicity Andrews (right) with Y10 pupils from St Wilfrid’s Crawley.

She said: “She made our classes fun and relatable and supported and encouraged my aspiration to study chemistry at university.”

“I believe it is important for women in science to advocate for and be role models to, girls who want to pursue careers in science, technology, maths and engineering (STEM) to show them that they can succeed. I am lucky to have had many female role models throughout my career so far, and I hope by going back to my schools that I can inspire other girls.

“STEM subjects really can lead you anywhere; they develop specific subject-based skills as well as critical thinking, problem solving, curiosity and creativity, which are applicable to so many roles.”

After graduating with a Masters from the University of Birmingham, Aoife then went on to do a PhD in Environmental Engineering at the University of Nottingham before putting her knowledge to practical use as a scientist at Southern Water.

There’s long been a gender gap in the number of girls taking STEM subjects compared with boys. According to Women in Tech, the gap between boys and girls noticeably widens after GCSE level, with 80% of boys pursuing STEM subjects, compared to 35% of girls.

Aoife added: “What were once heavily male-dominated areas are becoming more diverse, but we still need more women and girls in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM). Women bring unique perspectives and experiences to discussions which drive solutions, and we need new voices and ideas to keep moving forward. “

Aoife and Felicity were among four female Southern Water scientists who visited Sussex schools this week to talk about their careers and encourage more girls to study STEM subjects.

Process scientists Jemma Pierce and Acelya Cakariz-Hayes also visited Rustington Community Primary School.