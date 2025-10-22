Scientists at University of Brighton crack the genetic code behind nature’s greatest transformation

Researchers at the University of Brighton have uncovered the molecular secrets behind the caterpillar’s astonishing transformation into a butterfly – offering new hope for conservation and human health.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transformation of the caterpillar into a winged butterfly, known as metamorphosis, is one of nature’s greatest wonders. While the spectacle is well known, the molecular choreography behind this dramatic change has remained a mystery until now.

In a pioneering study, scientists at the University of Brighton have discovered the gene expression and chemical modification of the caterpillar across every stage of its life cycle, from larva to a mature adult – revealing how it effectively rewrites its own biological blueprint to become a butterfly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Led for Brighton by Professor Rameen Shakur, Director of the Brighton Integrated Genomics Unit, the international research team observed how the caterpillar undergoes a complete internal reprogramming to become a butterfly. By analysing DNA and RNA, they found that the caterpillar switches off some genes it no longer needs, such as those for storing fat, and activates new ones for building strong muscles, rewiring the brain and producing the energy needed for flight.

Butterfly to caterpillar

Professor Rameen Shakur, said: “As a child, when my mother read me the famous kids’ book The Very Hungry Caterpillar, I was captivated by the idea of transformation. This study was born from that childhood curiosity.

“For the first time, we’ve captured metamorphosis at the level of the whole organism, not just isolated organs or partial snapshots. What we found is extraordinary. The caterpillar doesn’t just change shape - it completely rewrites its genome. That’s a profound lesson in adaptation and survival, with implications for everything from biodiversity to the way humans grow, repair and regenerate.”

Dr. Andrew Hesketh, a senior bio-informatician at the University of Brighton and first author of the study, said: “We used the latest long-read sequencing technology to spot the chemical tags added to the ‘letters’ of the caterpillar’s genetic code, as well as the full set of intact RNA messages that genes produce, which show how genes are turned into instructions for the cell. This let us observe gene splicing, the process of joining different parts of a gene together as it is copied into RNA, and connect these expression patterns to nearby DNA methylcytosine modifications—the chemical changes that can influence whether a gene is active or silent”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study, published in Nature Scientific Reports, was co-led by Professor Patrícia Beldade from the University of Lisbon. She added that: “Most previous studies of butterfly metamorphosis focused on individual body parts, like wings or legs. By sequencing entire bodies across multiple stages, we captured the global reprogramming including splicing that orchestrates this iconic transformation.”

BIG Unit team (Prof Rameen Shakur, middle)

Beyond its scientific significance, the research arrives at a critical time for butterfly conservation. Butterflies are far more than a splash of colour in gardens and fields – they are key pollinators which help maintain plant diversity, which in turn supports insects, birds and mammals further up the food chain. Yet, more than half of Britain’s butterfly species have declined since 1976, with 2024 marking the fifth-worst year on record. Habitat loss, pesticide use, and climate change are accelerating their decline faster than they can recover.

Because butterflies react quickly to habitat loss and pollution, they serve as early indicators of environmental stress and climate change. This new genetic insight could help scientists understand how butterflies cope with disturbances and inform strategies to protect them.

But the implications go even further.

“Metamorphosis is a living model of whole-body transformation,” said Professor Shakur. “Our work provides new insights for regenerative medicine, stem-cell research and developmental biology. Understanding how life edits and repurposes its genetic code could inform future therapies for human healing and growth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This landmark study provides a rare and dynamic view of metamorphosis at the organism level – and lays the foundation for deeper understanding of development, adaptation and regeneration across species.