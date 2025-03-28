Scooters and Skateboards at Hilltop Primary School, Crawley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Tuesday 11th March 2025, Hilltop Primary School in Crawley welcomed Team Rubicon to host a series of sessions to their year 2 and 3 children. These children were given the chance to take part in lessons where they learnt how to ride a scooter or skateboard safely.

Team Rubicon provide sessions to nearly 50,000 children each year. They provide their own equipment and resources to each school, ensuring each child has exactly what they need to build new skills. With the profile of skateboarding being raised in recent years, with thanks to the Olympics, the children at Hilltop especially found these sessions to be exciting, educational and tons of fun!

A participating teacher at Hilltop said: “These sessions have been great for our school. Our children have had loads of fun and have learnt how to be safe when using scooters and skateboards. They have been provided with an opportunity that they may not have been able to receive outside of school”.