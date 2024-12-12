Seaford College expands coach network across Surrey to meet growing demand

Seaford College is excited to announce the expansion of its coach network across Surrey in response to overwhelming interest from families in the region. This development underscores the college’s commitment to providing accessible and convenient transport options for its growing community.

John Green, Headmaster, said: “To meet the demands from families in Surrey we are delighted to make Seaford College even more accessible to students in the area.

"The expanded coach service ensures that students can enjoy a seamless journey to our stunning campus while experiencing the exceptional education and pastoral care we offer.”

The new routes will cater to key locations in Surrey, making it easier for families to choose Seaford College. The expanded network reflects the school’s dedication to meeting the needs of its community and accommodating its continued growth.

Seaford's extensive coach network covers Surrey, Sussex and Hampshire

Seaford has seen increased demand from many towns and villages in Surrey including Chiddingfold, Loxwood, Godalming, Haslemere and Cranleigh. The new routes include a direct coach from Haslemere and a new two-stop service for Chiddingfold and Northchapel.

Seaford College is renowned for its holistic approach to education, offering a nurturing environment where students thrive academically, develop leadership skills, and explore their passions.

The college’s extensive facilities and individualised support ensure students receive an education that prepares them for life beyond the classroom.

For families interested in joining the Seaford community, the College hosts regular Open Mornings, providing an opportunity to explore the campus, meet staff, and learn about its unique approach to education.

Open Morning information and to register: www.seaford.org/admissions/open-mornings

Link to the new Coach Service Routes: www.seaford.org/admissions/coach-services