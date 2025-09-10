Seaford College is a finalist in the Independent Schools of the Year Awards for Performing Arts

By Sarah Twigger
Contributor
Published 10th Sep 2025, 13:13 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 13:16 BST
Seaford College, near Petworth, has been recognised for its world-class Performing Arts department.

Sara Vernon, Director of Performing Arts said: “I am incredibly honoured that Seaford College is a finalist in the Independent Schools of the Year Award for Performing Arts. This recognition, which also belongs to the extraordinary team of Music, Dance, and Drama teachers I have the privilege of working alongside, both full-time and peripatetic. Their unwavering dedication, creativity, and care for our students are the heartbeat of all that we do. I’m also deeply grateful for the steadfast support from Mr Green and the Senior Leadership Team, who champion the arts and ensure that they remain central to Seaford’s ethos. At our core is a belief that every student should be empowered to reach their personal best, whether they are exploring the performing arts for joy, growth, or with aspirations of a future career.

This accolade reflects the collective effort of staff and students alike, and I’m so proud of what we continue to build together. I know that every school on the shortlist shares this same passion and commitment to the arts, and it’s a privilege to stand alongside all of them. Ad Alta, all!”

It’s wonderful to be a finalist alongside other prestigious schools - ArtsEd Day School and Sixth Form, Bournemouth Collegiate School, Hamilton College, Holmewood House School, Magdalen College School Oxford and St Edward’s School.

Seaford's performing arts students and staff celebrate the awards news.

Seaford's performing arts students and staff celebrate the awards news. Photo: Submitted

Seaford College students perform The Addams Family

Seaford College students perform The Addams Family Photo: Submitted

Seaford's annual night of rock, pop, funk and soul.

Seaford's annual night of rock, pop, funk and soul. Photo: Submitted

Seaford's lunchtime concerts.

Seaford's lunchtime concerts. Photo: Submitted

