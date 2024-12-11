Seaford College Prep School to launch reception class in September 2025

Seaford College Prep School is thrilled to announce the introduction of a Reception Class for students aged 4–5, starting September 2025. This expansion reflects the continued growth and popularity of the College.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Green, Headmaster, said: “We’re excited to welcome children to our vibrant Prep School. This addition is fantastic news for parents and will undoubtedly become a sought-after feature of our thriving community.”

Alastair Brown, Head of Prep School, added: “Our Prep School offers a nurturing environment where children flourish. With afterschool wrap around care, small class sizes, personalised attention, and a diverse curriculum combining academic excellence with creative and practical learning, every child feels valued and supported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our outstanding facilities include a swimming pool, sports pitches, music rooms, dance studios, and creative spaces for Art, DT, and Cookery. Children enjoy outdoor learning opportunities, including our onsite Forest School, all within our beautiful grounds.

Seaford Prep School has small class sizes

We focus on fostering independent thinking, leadership skills, and a love of learning, ensuring a seamless transition into Senior School with a strong foundation for future success.” Parents and children interested in the Reception Class are invited to our mid-week Prep Open Morning in January to experience the school in action. Children can also join Reception taster events throughout the Spring Term to explore our creative curriculum.

For more information or to register interest, please contact Hayley Richardson, Prep School Admissions, at [email protected].

Seaford College has been awarded the highest possible rating of 'Excellent' in all areas in the ISI inspection. To read the report click here