Seaford College welcomes new Director of Sport

In this video Christian talks about sport at Seaford and his sporting ethos.
Christian said: “Thank you to everyone for the very warm welcome into the Seaford community. It has been fantastic to see the effort, energy and enthusiasm on show. I am delighted to have joined as Director of Sport and can’t wait to get to know everyone, support the students’ sporting journeys, and celebrate the many successes as part of this vibrant school community.”
Come along and meet Christian at our informal Open Morning: www.seaford.org/admissions/open-morningsand Sixth Form Evening: www.seaford.org/admissions/sixth-form-open-evening