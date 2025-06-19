The Langdale Cup is the annual boys’ T20 cup competition for the nine Sussex-based independent schools.

Last year Seaford won the trophy for the first time in their 28-year history.

Seaford retained the cup at the picturesque Arundel Castle Cricket Ground, winning by eight wickets against a strong Brighton College, who they’d beaten in last year’s final.

Seaford College Head of Cricket Chris Adams, said: “To win back-to-back titles is testament to the resilience, character and resolve of the boys. They are all so talented, but you have to have that something extra to turn up and deliver on a finals day.

“They saved their best performance of the year till last and richly deserve all the credit. It's especially pleasing as we will be saying goodbye to most of the team after many years of proudly representing the college.

"Thank you and good luck to all the boys as they move forwards to the next chapter of their incredible journey.”

1 . Contributed Seaford College's Boys’ 1st XI Cricket team Photo: Submitted

