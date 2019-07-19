Seaford estate agents teams up with author to donate books to primary schools

Free children’s books have been to donated to four primary schools in Seaford thanks to a new partnership.

Newberry Tully Estate agents in Church Street, Seaford, teamed up with local author Jerry Lyons to donate the books to the schools, that included Cradle Hill in Lexden Road.

Stephen Newberry, of Newberry Tully Estate agents, said: “We are committed to supporting the community we’ve been serving since 1987 and thought this was a unique way of doing exactly that.”

The estate agents supported the book called Spot the Different by Mr Lyons by buying copies to hand out to children.

The book tells the tale of a young girl who is scared about not fitting in who meets a magical ladybird called Spot who teaches her to love her own individuality and that of others. It has already sold 900 copies in its first three weeks.

Mr Lyons, who wrote the book as a bedtime poem for his seven-year-old daughter Charlotte, said: “Without the support of Newberry Tully this book would not have been possible to publish and distribute.

“I can’t thank them enough for helping to share the book’s positive theme with children across Seaford.

“The book’s key messages are that it’s ok to be different, to have friends from different backgrounds and that each child is wonderfully unique.”

Cradle Hill, Chyngton, Seaford and Annecy Primary Schools have all accepted ten copies of the book.

Cradle Hill headteacher Andrea Keith said: “We are really grateful to Newberry Tully for donating copies of this wonderful book which carries a really positive message for children to understand and enjoy.”

The book is currently on sale at Baca’s Coffee Bar in Dane Road, Seaford, and via the Spot the Different Facebook page before going on general sale in September.

One pound from each sale of the book is donated to The Children’s Literacy Charity which provides specialist one-to-one literacy support for disadvantaged children.

Andrew Tully, of Newberry Tully Estate agents, added: “We are delighted to play our part in getting Spot the Different into as many young hands and minds as possible. We loved the ideas around the book and when the chance came up to donate 40 copies of the book to local schools we jumped at it.”