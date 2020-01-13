Seaford primary school children make ‘eco-friendly’ journey to Manchester to accept environmental award

A Seaford primary school has been recognised with a Green Flag award in recognition of its work towards protecting the environment.

Cradle Hill Community Primary School has been teaching its pupils about reducing waste, recycling, saving energy, protecting local wildlife, and tree planting.

The six pupils from Cradle Hill Community Primary School, Seaford travelled to Manchester to accept their Healthy Living Topic Award

This is the second award given to the school, which also won a Healthy Living Topic Award for their mindfulness and outdoor lessons, by Eco Schools England.

Six Year 6 children and two members of staff journeyed to Manchester on ten separate trains to accept the award in an attempt to make their journey as eco-friendly as possible.

Lisa Powney, the school business manager, said the children had an ‘absolutely great time’ on their trip where they received a trophy and books signed by naturalist and television presenter Steve Backshall.

A Green Flag award is internationally recognised and signifies excellence in environmental action and learning at educational institutions.

The pupils had their books signed by TV presenter Steve Backshall when they travelled to Manchester to accept their environmental award

A recycled bug house made by the school garden club has also won £500 of funding for the school which will be presented to them by Lewes District Council this month.