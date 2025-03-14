Seaford school receives generous donation from Morrisons for play equipment

Chyngton Primary School in Seaford recently received a generous donation of £10,000 from Morrisons supermarket towards the installation of a new trim trail for their playground.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chyngton would like to thank Morrisons for their generosity, and share how excited the school is to be able to provide a fun new piece of equipment at school which will engage children in play and help them to stay active.

Miss Clarke, Headteacher, said: “We are extremely grateful for this amazing donation from Morrisons. We look forward to the installation of this exciting new play equipment, which we hope children at Chyngton will enjoy for many years to come.”

Chyngton would also like to thank their wonderful parent and teacher body for their support and hard work towards making this happen.