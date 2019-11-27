Seaford school wins national travel award

A Seaford school has won a national award for giving new secondary school students the confidence to walk and cycle to school.

Seaford Head School was presented with the Transport Planning Society’s People’s Award on Thursday, November 20 for its travel initiative.

The Seaford Active Travel Map saw Year 8 students, school governors, and the walking charity Living Streets work together to develop maps of the easiest and safest routes to school.

The win was announced at the annual Transport Planning Day event, hosted by the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), London.

Eleanor Togut, project coordinator, Living Streets, said: “Often students starting secondary school have little experience of managing their own journeys. This contributes to a number of students getting dropped off by parents or carers as they go through secondary school.

“Older students, like those nominated for the People’s Award, can really help to build confidence in younger pupils to travel independently and sustainably.

“This group of enthusiastic pupils have worked really hard to produce this resource and I’m sure it’s going to help so many of their peers.”

Stephen Bennett, chairman of the Transport Planning Society, said: “Seaford Active Travel Maps has made a genuine contribution to improving children’s wellbeing on their journey to school and were a worthy winner of this year’s People’s Award.”

Seaford Head’s initiative was praised by Stephen Joseph, transport policy expert and chair of the judges, who said it was important in “helping people away from car dependency.”

