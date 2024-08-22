Seahaven Academy celebrates GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students at Seahaven Academy in East Sussex are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results.

Amongst those celebrating some top results today include:

Eryn Macey, who achieved two grade 9s, four grade 8s and three grade 7s;

Max Bundy, who achieved three grade 9s and four grade 7s;

Amber Ondoy, who achieved two grade 8s and six grade 7s.

Across the year group, 56% of students achieved a grade 4 or above in both English and Maths, with over a third (38%) achieving grade 5 or above in both subjects, consolidating the progress the school has made in recent years.

It was celebration time for Seahaven Academy pupils.

With these results under their belts, students are now looking forward to taking their next steps as they progress onto further education or employment.

Student commented on receiving their results:

"I got the highest grades in the subjects that I am doing at college, I'm so happy!"

"I'm proud of what I achieved and think I've done really well"

"I'm so pleased I did well in the subjects that I love"

"These results are amazing, I can't believe how well I've done"

"I feel great, thanks to all the teachers they are so amazing"

Commenting on students’ achievements, David Oakes, Executive Principal at Seahaven Academy, said: “Congratulations to all students celebrating their GCSE results today. I hope that they feel proud of their achievements and look back with fondness on their time at Seahaven.

"These outcomes will allow students to confidently take their next steps into Sixth Form colleges or training placements. As they do so, we wish them the very best as they look forward to what I am sure will be bright and successful futures for them all.”