Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a letter from the school, parents were informed: “We want all students and parents to be aware that there will be CCTV in the communal/ hand washing areas only. This is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all our students and to help with the management of the facilities. A set of these toilets will remain open during lesson time so that all students will have access to them in the school day. We will still be encouraging students to use these facilities during their breaks and lunch times.”

This news follows previous reports that students at the school were not allowed to use the toilet facilities during class time, which resulted in a protest from students last February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The student action, sparked by Tik Tok, took place on Friday, February 24, and was one of similar protests at schools across the country. Issues raised included the locking of student toilets during lesson time - something which Seahaven Academy disputes.

Seahaven Academy introduce CCTV cameras into the school's toilet facilities

A spokesperson for the school said: “Refurbishments to our toilet blocks have been delivered in direct response to the feedback from students, who have strongly welcomed the extra privacy ensured through the new full-length cubicles and doors.

“Like many schools across the country, there is some use of CCTV in communal areas only, to reflect students’ wishes for the cubicles to be a protected space and to discourage socialising in the blocks.