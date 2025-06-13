Seahaven Academy students showcase impressive creativity in local art exhibition

Students across the school saw their artwork displayed in a local art exhibition- 'Making our Mark' - open to the public this week.

This week, students at Seahaven Academy in Newhaven rose to the challenge of producing large-scale artworks which were displayed in a special art exhibition at Marine Workshops.

Year groups across the school each drew inspiration from various artists and mediums to take their artwork beyond the classroom, in an exhibition open for the public to view and enjoy. For example, Year 7 students were inspired by prominent artists including Charles McGee, Sonia Delaunay, Wassily Kandinsky and Vincent Van Gogh, meanwhile Year 8 students took the opportunity to study cell formations and Ernst Haeckel’s work to bring their artwork to life.

The exhibition was a real community effort with students creating larger-than-usual works using paper donated by local fine art print studio, Harwood King.

Exhibition held this week at Marine Workshops

Year 7 student, Amaya, said:

"This is the first exhibition I've been in. I'm so proud of my work."

A parent who visited the exhibition, said:

“The work is so creative and these students are very talented. It is great that Seahaven share their work with the community."

Students view their artworks on display in exhibition

Mark Newnham-Reeve, Principal at Seahaven Academy, said:

“This week’s exhibition was a fantastic opportunity for our students to develop their creativity and showcase their spectacular talents to our local community. All the preparation and hard work they put in, with the help of our Visual Arts Department, has led to the success of this exhibition. I would like to congratulate all our young people and hope they take great pride in their efforts.

“I would also like to thank all those across our local community who played such a pivotal role in making this exhibition happen, specifically Harwood King and Marine Workshops. We are very grateful for their support and look forward to continuing to deliver and engage in similar community events over the coming months and years.”