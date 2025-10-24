Seahaven Academy students take part in exciting time capsule art project

Last week, Year 9 students from Seahaven Academy began work on an exciting project which will see them create artwork to be buried in a time capsule.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In partnership with Charleston, the modernist home and studio of painters Vanessa Bell and Duncan Grant, the students will be taking part in a 6-week artist-led creative learning programme. This will give them the fantastic opportunity to work alongside professional artist Rachel Sale and the Charleston Learning Team to make their artwork. At the end of the project, the artwork will be placed in a time capsule which will be buried in Charleston, Firle, for 25 years and will be opened in 2050.

Through six in-person workshops, the students will focus on a different theme each week and will be encouraged to express their creative talents through a variety of media. The first session allowed students to explore the themes of belonging, identity and being an authentic self.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before being buried in the time capsule, the students’ artwork will be exhibited in Charleston, Lewes, for the public to enjoy.

The students begin work on their project

Ryley, a Year 9 student who took part in the project, said: "I really loved drawing in charcoal with portraits from a model and being in a group of new art students. The idea of a time capsule is really exciting."

Kate Dunker, Learning Manager at Charleston House, said: "We’re delighted to be working with the Seahaven students and artist Rachel Sale as we develop our new free schools programme. We can’t wait to showcase their work here at Charleston and to connect young people from Newhaven with exciting local creative opportunities."

Mark Newnham Reeve, Principal at Seahaven Academy, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Charleston to deliver this fantastic project for thirty of our Year 9 students and budding artists. This is an incredible opportunity for our students to work alongside a professional artist and the Charleston team to hone their creative skills, explore new artistic themes and have their artwork displayed in a public exhibition. I very much look forward to seeing what they produce over the course of the programme and would like to thank Charleston and Rachel Sale for the thought and effort they have put in to making this a stimulating and exciting experience for our students.”