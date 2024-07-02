Oak Grove College welcomed the Paddington actor in November 2022 and, as a West Sussex Deputy Lieutenant, he helped plant one of 350 trees from the Tree of Trees at Buckingham Palace, reflecting the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

The arts department's special Paddington sketch, adapted just for him, was followed by outstanding productions of Peter Pan and Shrek.

Kenny Park, lead teacher for the arts, said: "We are incredibly proud to achieve the Artsmark Platinum for the second time. This accolade is a testament to the dedication, passion and hard work of the arts department, our students and the entire school community.

"At Oak Grove College, we believe that the arts are fundamental to a well-rounded education, offering students not only the opportunity to explore and develop their creative talents but also to build confidence, resilience and a sense of identity. It is wonderful to see how a great arts education enables our students to flourish."

Artsmark is the only creative quality standard for schools, accredited by Arts Council England. It supports them to develop and celebrate arts and cultural education across the whole curriculum, bringing learning to life for children and young people.

To achieve their Platinum Award, Oak Grove College had to develop its arts and cultural provision to embed a broad and ambitious curriculum. This was achieved by creating an overall plan that was committed to and delivered across the whole school.

Headteacher Phillip Potter said: "We are delighted that the college has been re-awarded the Artsmark platinum award. This independently-reviewed and assessed award places us at the highest level of arts education, provision and impact.

"It is wonderful news and is a testament to the energy and dynamism of our arts team and their time and leadership that has achieved this. It is wonderful to see how a great Arts Education enables our students to flourish."

The Artsmark assessor commended Oak Grove College on 'having a long-term commitment to arts and culture which is having measurable effects on staff and pupils. All pupils can access an established, relevant and diverse range of arts and cultural provision through work in school and on visits outside the classroom, which leads to showcasing in school and the local community.”

Dr Darren Henley, chief executive of the Arts Council, said: "I would like to congratulate Oak Grove College on their Artsmark Award. Becoming an Artsmark school demonstrates that through offering a broad, ambitious and creative curriculum, young people have the opportunity to develop character and resilience, increasing their knowledge, curiosity and skills that will remain with them through to adult life.”

Oak Grove College Deputy Lieutenant Hugh Bonneville at Oak Grove College to help students plant a commemorative tree as part of the Queen's Green Canopy

Oak Grove College taking part in Dance Live! 2024 heats at Portsmouth Guildhall

Oak Grove College taking part in Dance Live! 2024 heats at Portsmouth Guildhall