Secondary school places in West Sussex: The 27 most oversubscribed schools according to latest official figures
Thousands of children missed out on a place at their preferred school in West Sussex, according to the latest official figures.
Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.
In the South East, 8.8% of applicants did not get into their first choice primary school and 16.7% did not secure a place at their preferred secondary school. This meant 8,312 primary and 16,978 secondary aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.
Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every eight children (13%) did not get into their first choice primary school. This rose to one in three (33%) for secondary school places.
How competitive is it to get into your local secondary school? Here we reveal which West Sussex schools were the most oversubscribed, according to the latest official figures.