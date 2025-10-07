Secure children's home in Hailsham receives Ofsted monitoring visit following previous ‘good’ grade

A secure children's home in Hailsham received a monitoring visit from Ofsted after receiving a ‘good’ rating in a previous inspection.

Lansdowne Secure Children's Home in Hawks Road is run by East Sussex County Council and houses vulnerable young people aged between 10 to 17.

In a report published on October 7, the home was monitored and evaluated on the care of children, the safety of children and the effectiveness of leaders and managers.

Lansdowne Secure Unit in Hailsham, in a report published on October 7, was monitored and evaluated on the care of children, the safety of children and the effectiveness of leaders and managers by Ofsted. Picture: Peter Cripps

All these categories achieved ‘good’ in the inspection.

The report published in October, inspectors praised staff at the home for addressing issues previously found in previous inspections as well as the friendly atmosphere that the children and the staff.

The report stated: “We did not identify any serious or widespread concerns in relation to the care or protection of children at this assurance inspection.

"Children have positive relationships with staff. The inspectors spent time with the children, except for one, who chose not to engage. There was a warm and lively atmosphere, with fun and laughter shared between the children and the staff who care for them.

“Following the last inspection, the registered manager has begun to take action to address most of the shortfalls.

"While progress has been extensive, many of the actions are still within intended implementation timescales and are not yet fully embedded.

"The registered manager continues to demonstrate a clear understanding of the home’s strengths and the areas that need further improvement and development. There are plans in place to address these.

“Monitoring of the quality of care in the home has been strengthened. While improvements in how quality assurance processes are evident, given the short timescale in which improvements have been made, a period of embedding good practice is required.”