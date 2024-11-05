Secure children's home rated in Hailsham rated 'good' following Ofsted inspection

A secure children’s home in Hailsham has rated as ‘good’ following a recent inspection by Ofsted. Photo by Peter Cripps

A secure children’s home in Hailsham has been rated ‘good’ following an inspection by Ofsted.

Lansdowne Secure Children's Home in Hawks Road is run by East Sussex County Council and houses vulnerable young people aged between 10 to 17.

It can care for up to seven children. There were four children living in the home at the time of the inspection.

The home was judged by Ofsted on five categories; overall experiences and progress of children and young people, children’s education and learning, children’s health, how well children and young people are

helped and protected and the effectiveness of leaders and managers.

All these categories achieved ‘good’ in the inspection.

The report stated: “Children are encouraged and supported to explore their interests. They enjoy many positive experiences and take part in a variety of activities.

"Children are assisted to take carefully considered risks and benefit from having new experiences.

"In one example, a child was able to take part in horse riding lessons out in the community.

"Children recognise their achievements and staff support them wholeheartedly. This assists children to grow in confidence and self-belief.”

Staff were also praised. The report added: “Leaders and teachers monitor children’s attendance and progress rigorously. They use attendance information to identify trends and to make reasonable adjustments to the

curriculum to help children to engage and achieve.

"When children attend their lessons, they make considerable progress and rapidly develop new knowledge, skills and behaviours that will help them to be successful in their next steps.

"Teachers assess what children already know and can do on their arrival at the home, including their reading skills. However, there are times when teachers are unable to fully engage all children in the assessment process. Teachers use well-crafted activities to gather further information about the children and to identify what they enjoy learning.”