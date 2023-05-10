A very British-themed Coronation fete was enjoyed at Shoreham College by the whole of the Junior School – a party fit for a King.
Dressed in their best red, white and blue, the children pinned the crown on Charles and Camilla, laughed at Punch and Judy, had their faces painted, ate afternoon tea and played tennis and croquet on the lawns.
1. Shoreham College Coronation fete
Shoreham College held a British-themed Coronation fete for the Junior School to celebrate the King's Coronation Photo: Shoreham College
2. Shoreham College Coronation fete
Shoreham College held a British-themed Coronation fete for the Junior School to celebrate the King's Coronation Photo: Shoreham College
3. Shoreham College Coronation fete
Shoreham College held a British-themed Coronation fete for the Junior School to celebrate the King's Coronation Photo: Shoreham College
4. Shoreham College Coronation fete
Shoreham College held a British-themed Coronation fete for the Junior School to celebrate the King's Coronation Photo: Shoreham College