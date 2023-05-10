Edit Account-Sign Out
See how Shoreham College celebrated the King's Coronation

A very British-themed Coronation fete was enjoyed at Shoreham College by the whole of the Junior School – a party fit for a King.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 10th May 2023, 08:55 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 09:07 BST

Dressed in their best red, white and blue, the children pinned the crown on Charles and Camilla, laughed at Punch and Judy, had their faces painted, ate afternoon tea and played tennis and croquet on the lawns.

Shoreham College held a British-themed Coronation fete for the Junior School to celebrate the King's Coronation

Photo: Shoreham College

Photo: Shoreham College

Photo: Shoreham College

Photo: Shoreham College

Related topics:Coronation