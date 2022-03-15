Sensory room created at Rustington school for boy with autistic spectrum condition

Ollie Sealby, in Year 5 at the school in Windsor Drive, has autistic spectrum condition and sensory needs.

Thanks was given to all involved as a ribbon was cut by Ollie to declare the room officially open.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Morris, head teacher and SENDCo, hosted the small but special opening ceremony of the Sealby Space last week.

A sensory room has been created at Summerlea Community Primary School in Rustington to benefit Year 5 pupil Ollie Sealby

She said: “The great thing about the sensory room (which we have named the Sealby Space after Ollie) is that not only will it really benefit Ollie but also other children with sensory needs, too.”

Ollie’s parents said they were thrilled with the room and the difference it will make to Ollie.

They added: “We can’t thank everyone enough and it’s amazing how so many people have contributed. We love the idea of his legacy living on after he leaves the school at the end of Year 6.”