Shoreham College celebrates GCSE results

Staff said they were extremely proud of their class of ’22 and the results were an exceptional achievement, underlining the dedication, perseverance and commitment of all involved, as they bucking the national trend, where the number of top grades had reduced.

The set of results showed 94 per cent of pupils achieved grades 9-4 in all of their examinations, compared to the national average 73 per cent, with 36 per cent of these in the 7-9 bands, compared to the national average 27 per cent, and 8 per cent at grade 9.

This represents an increase of 4 per cent from 2021 in grade 9s and an increase of 2 per cent in grades 7-9. The college's value added is +0.47 which represents an increase from the previous three years of pre-pandemic data.

Maggie, who got a set of 9s and 8s and is going to study English, physics and law, with Ale, head boy Rory and Max, who achieved mainly with 9s and is heading to Bhasvic

The head boy achieved six grade 9s and is heading to Steyning with an ambition to eventually work in politics.

Jude is going to Bhasvic and aspires to study at Oxford

Sarah Bakhtiari, principal, said: "There is much well-deserved success today, and we could not be more proud of all our year 11s.

"Not only are they tenacious, creative and kind, they are also talented and unique individuals who will go on to enjoy successful and fulfilling lives, whatever path they take.

"We celebrate the people they are and the achievements that they have worked hard for today. Well done year 11.”