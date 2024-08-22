Shoreham College celebrates GCSE results
Principal Sarah Bakhtiari was delighted, stating: “The hard work and dedication of our Year 11, combined with the support of our talented teachers and staff, have once again paid off with outstanding results.
"We are incredibly proud of each and every one of our pupils for their achievements."
Some highlights from this year's results include: Ollie with 5 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s and 1 grade 7, William with 4 grade 9s and 4 grade 8s and Amber with 5 grade 8s and 3 grade 7s.
This set of results are a testament to the talent and commitment of our pupils, as well as the high quality education provided by Shoreham College.
We are confident that our young people are well-equipped to go on and achieve great things in their future endeavours.
We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to all of our pupils on their achievements, and we wish them the very best as they move on to the next stage of their education or career.
