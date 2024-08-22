Shoreham College celebrates GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shoreham College has once again surpassed other non-selective schools with its GCSE results. An impressive 89% of this year’s leavers gained 5 or more GCSEs at grades 9-4 with 86% of pupils achieving this in all subjects.

Principal Sarah Bakhtiari was delighted, stating: “The hard work and dedication of our Year 11, combined with the support of our talented teachers and staff, have once again paid off with outstanding results.

"We are incredibly proud of each and every one of our pupils for their achievements."

Some highlights from this year's results include: Ollie with 5 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s and 1 grade 7, William with 4 grade 9s and 4 grade 8s and Amber with 5 grade 8s and 3 grade 7s.

Y11s celebrate GCSE results

This set of results are a testament to the talent and commitment of our pupils, as well as the high quality education provided by Shoreham College.

We are confident that our young people are well-equipped to go on and achieve great things in their future endeavours.

We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to all of our pupils on their achievements, and we wish them the very best as they move on to the next stage of their education or career.