Shoreham College gathered on Friday afternoon (November 10) to mark the fallen in a moving act of remembrance.

Held every year in honour of the former pupils who gave their lives in defence of the country, the service was well attended by all year seven and upward pupils, parents, grandparents and staff.

Head boy and girl Harrison and Jasmine read the Roll of Honour in front of the memorial plaques in the college quad, followed by Bella reading from Ecclesiasticus, Chapter 44 v1-14.

The service was officiated by Reverend George Butterworth and wreaths were laid at the college memorial by principal Sarah Bakhtiari on behalf of the college; the president of the Old Shorehamers’ Association, David Abbott on behalf of the ex-pupils; and the chairman of the parent’s association, Charlotte Coe.

The college said The Last Post was ‘played by beautifully by Beau’.

Mrs Bakhtiari said: “This was a fittingly solemn moment in the college calendar, where we came together to give thanks and remember the sacrifice of all those that have fought in wars to defend and protect our way of life.

"The names of the Old Shorehamers who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars were read out, and the Shoreham College community remembered all 105 of them.”

