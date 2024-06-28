Shoreham headteacher's Last Leg sees hundreds join in sponsored walk to mark his retirement

Lawrence Caughlin will be sorely missed when he retires from Swiss Gardens Primary School at the end of term but he leaves behind a legacy, having raised a huge amount for the new school music room.

He set off from Sea Lane Café in Goring at 6.30am today and was joined along the way by more and more supporters, ending with a rousing welcome on the school field at The Meads in Shoreham around 9am.

Lawrence said: "More than half the school joined the walk. There are some people who walked all the way from Sea Lane Café - eight miles, some who walked from Lancing Beach Green and more from Shoreham Beach Green.

"What an amazing morning it has been and we have raised more than £2,600 for our music room and for West Sussex Mind, who have done the whole walk as well and it has been an absolute pleasure to have them. This is what Swiss Gardens is all about.

"I am extremely proud to have been headteacher at Swiss Gardens for 14 years. I will miss working with such an incredible group of staff at the school, they are such a dedicated group, who always have the children’s interests at heart.

"The school is genuinely a community and the support of parents, carers and governors is key to making such a successful school.

"Lastly, the wonderful children at Swiss. I have been in awe and laughed with them every day of my 14 years. They are all for ever Swissies , as am I. As I said, I will be very sad to leave but very much looking forward to a new chapter in my life with my family."

Lawrence said it would be so great if the total raised could get over £3,000 today. Donations can be made via www.justgiving.com/campaign/swissbeachwalk24

Viki Carter, speaking on behalf of the school, said: "Swiss Gardens Primary School are sad to see the retirement of our much-loved headteacher at the end of this term. Mr Caughlin has led the school for over 14 years and will be sorely missed by staff, pupils and parents alike.

"For the past two years, Mr Caughlin, along with teachers, parents and pupils, has undertaken a sponsored walk for the eight miles from Sea Lane Café at Goring to Swiss Gardens Primary in Shoreham before school in the summer term.

"The idea came from the simple thought that Mr Caughlin wanted to do more walking and set off from home in Goring to walk to school. Out of this came the now annual sponsored walk.

"Mr Caughlin and others have undertaken this lovely seafront walk for the final time – a 'Last Leg' before retirement, with a final procession over Adur Ferry Bridge, culminating in a celebratory assembly and a well-deserved rest for the 30 staff walking the full eight miles.

"Sponsorship will go to the mental health charity West Sussex Mind, as well as to the new school music room. Mind themselves acknowledge the positive link between music, whether playing, listening or creating, to improved mental health for some individuals.

"For the children of Swiss Gardens, the new music room will give them the opportunity to experience something that will hopefully stay with them throughout their lives."

1 . Swiss Gardens Primary School - The Last Leg : Swiss Gardens Primary School - The Last Leg Parents, pupils and teachers have joined Shoreham headteacher Lawrence Caughlin on an eight-mile sponsored walk to mark his retirement, after 14 years at Swiss Gardens Primary SchoolPhoto: Elaine Hammond

2 . Swiss Gardens Primary School - The Last Leg : Swiss Gardens Primary School - The Last Leg Parents, pupils and teachers have joined Shoreham headteacher Lawrence Caughlin on an eight-mile sponsored walk to mark his retirement, after 14 years at Swiss Gardens Primary SchoolPhoto: Elaine Hammond

3 . Swiss Gardens Primary School - The Last Leg : Swiss Gardens Primary School - The Last Leg Parents, pupils and teachers have joined Shoreham headteacher Lawrence Caughlin on an eight-mile sponsored walk to mark his retirement, after 14 years at Swiss Gardens Primary SchoolPhoto: Elaine Hammond

4 . Swiss Gardens Primary School - The Last Leg : Swiss Gardens Primary School - The Last Leg Parents, pupils and teachers have joined Shoreham headteacher Lawrence Caughlin on an eight-mile sponsored walk to mark his retirement, after 14 years at Swiss Gardens Primary SchoolPhoto: Elaine Hammond