Following an inspection in March, Young Sussex Nursery on Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham was awarded ‘outstanding’ in all areas.

Young Sussex Children’s Nursery is family-run and has been for more than 30 years, providing education for children from birth to five-years-old at three nurseries based in Brighton, Hove and Shoreham.

Ofsted proclaims that children at Young Sussex get the very best start to learning.

The report stated: “All children, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities, are highly engaged and motivated to explore this inspiring nursery.

“They have superb opportunities to play and learn in the carefully designed spaces. Children are extremely well prepared for the next stage of learning and their eventual move to school.”

Sarah Burt, nursery manager at Young Sussex, is thrilled about the result. She said: “This outstanding rating is testament to our high standards and a great tribute to the staff for their daily commitment to the children’s wellbeing and development.”

The Ofsted report continued: “Babies are extremely well settled and show secure attachment as they enjoy cuddles from staff. Babies benefit from the calm and gentle approach to all aspects of their care.

“The nursery provides an exceptional range of new learning experiences. For example, children join in enthusiastically with songs and challenging listening games with a visiting music teacher; they learn football skills, and plant trees with the staff in the park. Older children gain an understanding of life skills as they go to the shops and enjoy cooking.”

Other highlights of the Ofsted report included an assessment of the parent’s involvement, mentioning that managers and staff build impressive, effective relationships with parents, adding that staff send home learning packs based on individual children’s needs, such as games to support cooperation or clearer speech sounds.

The report continued and said that the strong partnerships keep parents fully involved in their children’s learning and help to raise children’s outcomes to the highest levels.

