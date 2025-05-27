Shoreham nursery rated among best in the South East
Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate Young Sussex Nursery Shoreham on being rated by parents as a top nursery in South East England! It is a huge achievement to be rated so highly by the families and carers of children who attend the setting.
Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is giving their children an excellent standard of care and a nurturing environment. A good early years education can really help boost a child’s development and hopefully create in them a lifelong love of learning.
We hope these awards give parents that much-needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”
Sarah Burt, nursery manager at Young Sussex Nursery Shoreham, said: "This award is a great tribute to the nursery team for their daily commitment to the children’s wellbeing, growth, and happiness.
"Young Sussex prides itself on creating a warm, nurturing environment where children can make great memories and receive a fantastic start to their early years.
"I am delighted that the staff have received the recognition they deserve, and I am very proud of our children, who progress and develop so wonderfully.
"A huge thank you to our parents – we could not have won without their wonderful feedback."