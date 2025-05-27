Shoreham nursery rated among best in the South East

By K Boyd
Contributor
Published 27th May 2025, 18:19 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 09:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Parents have rated Young Sussex Nursery Shoreham as one of the Top 20 nurseries, out of 2,478 early years settings in South East England. The top twenty nurseries have received an award from the leading nurseries’ reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers. The nurseries were rated on their overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources, equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding, as well as value for money.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate Young Sussex Nursery Shoreham on being rated by parents as a top nursery in South East England! It is a huge achievement to be rated so highly by the families and carers of children who attend the setting.

Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is giving their children an excellent standard of care and a nurturing environment. A good early years education can really help boost a child’s development and hopefully create in them a lifelong love of learning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We hope these awards give parents that much-needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Children at Young Sussex Nursery Shoreham with the award certificateChildren at Young Sussex Nursery Shoreham with the award certificate
Children at Young Sussex Nursery Shoreham with the award certificate

Sarah Burt, nursery manager at Young Sussex Nursery Shoreham, said: "This award is a great tribute to the nursery team for their daily commitment to the children’s wellbeing, growth, and happiness.

"Young Sussex prides itself on creating a warm, nurturing environment where children can make great memories and receive a fantastic start to their early years.

"I am delighted that the staff have received the recognition they deserve, and I am very proud of our children, who progress and develop so wonderfully.

"A huge thank you to our parents – we could not have won without their wonderful feedback."

Related topics:ParentsShorehamSouth East
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice