Shoreham school achieves Artsmark Gold Award and earns praise for broad and ambitious curriculum

​​A Shoreham school has been praised for its efforts to embed a broad and ambitious curriculum as it was announced it had achieved a prestigious Artsmark Gold Award.

Pupils and staff at Herons Dale Primary School have been celebrating success with the only creative quality standard for schools and education settings, accredited by Arts Council England.

Headteacher Isabel Robson said: “We’re extremely proud of achieving our Artsmark Gold Award. We are committed to delivering a high-quality arts and cultural education and we look forward to continuing to grow with Artsmark.

"We work hard to ensure that all pupils can access and enjoy the arts and that we deliver bespoke provision to make this possible. This achievement is a celebration and recognition of this hard work.”

Artsmark supports schools to develop and celebrate arts and cultural education, putting creativity and wellbeing at the heart of the curriculum, as well as ensuring every young person can be creative and access a diverse, high-quality cultural education.

In the report from the Artsmark assessor, it said: "Clearly, music is integral to your curriculum, and skilfully used to support children’s good mental health through music therapy and to help children in co-regulating and self-regulating their emotions.

"The sense of achievement and pride in your Artsmark journey is palpable in your documentation, and you clearly recognise the value of the Arts in supporting your school motto of ‘We can do anything!’. Your work has seen measurable effects on children’s emotional well-being.”

To achieve the Artsmark Award, Herons Dale had to develop its arts and culture provision to embed a broad and ambitious curriculum. This was achieved by creating an overall plan that was committed to and delivered across the whole school.

Dr Darren Henley, chief executive of the Arts Council, said: "I would like to congratulate Herons Dale on their Artsmark Award. Becoming an Artsmark school demonstrates that through offering a broad, ambitious, and creative curriculum, every pupil can develop character and resilience, increasing their knowledge, curiosity and skills that will remain with them through to adult life.”

1 . Artsmark Gold Award Pupils and staff at Herons Dale Primary School have been celebrating success with a prestigious Artsmark Gold Award, the only creative quality standard for schools and education settings, accredited by Arts Council England Photo: Herons Dale Primary School

