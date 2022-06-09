Parents were invited to visit Mary’s Garden during a recent open afternoon to see how it has become an amazing space for the children to learn about different plants and flowers, as well as a quiet space to read or for other learning, such as art and science.

Lawrence Caughlin, headteacher, said: "It has bloomed as the most amazing wildflower garden. We have also been planting herbs such as parsley, mint, chives and rosemary. The children from the school’s gardening club and the school environmental councillors have been tending to a range of vegetables, including broad beans, leeks and beetroot."

Swiss Gardens Primary School pupils planting during environment week in November. Picture: Steve Robards SR2111051

