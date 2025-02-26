Sign up with University of Chichester talk for a fascinating insight into children’s imaginary friends

Why do children have imaginary friends and what purpose do they serve? That’s the intriguing question that will be discussed at a talk by Dr Karen Majors at the University of Chichester on Wednesday 5 March.

The POWER Centre (People and Wellbeing in the Everyday Research Centre), based within the Institute of Psychology, Business, and Human Sciences, is pleased to present their next guest speaker from University College London, Dr Karen Majors. Dr Majors will be drawing on her research as an Educational Psychologist to cover topics including:

  • Who has imaginary companions?
  • The characteristics of imaginary companions
  • Children’s interactions with their imaginary companions
  • The experiences and perceptions of children who have imaginary companions, parents of children reporting imaginary companions and adults who recall imaginary companions in childhood.

Dr Roy Spina, Senior Lecturer in Psychology at the University of Chichester said: “We are delighted to welcome Dr Karen Majors to the University of Chichester for what promises to be a fascinating talk on 5 March. The talk is open to all and we look forward to seeing you there!”

Dr Karen Majors from UCLDr Karen Majors from UCL
The event takes place at the University of Chichester’s Bishop Otter campus in the Academic Building room 1.01, College Lane, Chichester, PO19 6PE from 12-1.15pm on Wednesday 5 March. There is no need to book.

