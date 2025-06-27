Significant progress recognised in Ofsted monitoring Visit at Whitehead-Ross Education

Whitehead-Ross Education, an independent training provider specialising in adult Skills Bootcamps, has been recognised by Ofsted for making significant progress in key areas following a recent inspection monitoring visit on 29–30 May 2025.

The visit, conducted by His Majesty’s Inspector Clifford Shaw, assessed progress since Whitehead-Ross Education's previous full inspection in June 2024, which concluded that the provider "requires improvement." The latest findings demonstrate clear and effective strides in quality of education, governance, tutor development, and employability outcomes.

Highlights of the inspection include:

Curriculum and Employability Preparation: Ofsted found that WRE has significantly enhanced employer involvement in the design and delivery of its Skills Bootcamps, ensuring content is aligned with real job vacancies. Practical enhancements such as virtual reality job interview simulations and employer briefings have made jobseekers more prepared for work.

The addition of experienced external board members has brought greater scrutiny and strategic direction. Ofsted praised the board’s focus on quality assurance and challenge, describing meetings as “vigorous” and leaders as “persistent” in pursuing improvement. Tutor Training and Support: Tutors now receive ongoing professional development in areas like effective questioning and mental health awareness. Ofsted recognised that tutors are more confident and learners benefit from deeper engagement with course content.

Tutors now receive ongoing professional development in areas like effective questioning and mental health awareness. Ofsted recognised that tutors are more confident and learners benefit from deeper engagement with course content. SEND Support: While the report noted “reasonable progress” in supporting learners with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), WREC was commended for introducing individual learning plans and increasing the use of assistive technologies.

Engaging with Learners at Whitehead-Ross Education

CEO of Whitehead-Ross Education, Ian Ross, commented:

“We are proud of the progress recognised in this latest Ofsted monitoring visit. The report is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our staff, partners, and learners. We remain dedicated to delivering high-quality, inclusive, and employment-focused training for all.”

Whitehead-Ross Education delivers Skills Bootcamps across centres in West Sussex, East Sussex, Hampshire, Dorset, Cornwall and Swindon, offering training in sectors such as, hospitality leadership, leadership and management, teaching assistant and early years.