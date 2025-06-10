Significant rise in the rankings for University of Chichester – with third biggest jump in country

The University of Chichester has climbed 21 places in the 2026 Complete University Guide (CUG) – the third biggest jump in the country.

The annual rankings, which were released today (10 June), revealed Chichester made a significant leap this year, moving to 58 from 79. It was named as one of four ‘major climbers’ in the table by CUG.

The league table is based on ten measures: entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality, research intensity, academic services spend, spending on student facilities, continuation, student-staff ratio, graduate prospects – outcomes, and graduate prospects – on track.

Professor Symeon Dagkas, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chichester, said: “This major achievement for the University of Chichester reflects our focus on student satisfaction, centred on personal and enriching experiences for everyone who chooses to study here. Our students receive exceptional teaching in cutting-edge facilities.”

