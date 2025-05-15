Silverware for HSDC as Hawks win league

Following a hard fought campaign, HSDC South Downs’ football team has won the league! HSDC Hawks is an Academy team in partnership with Havant and Waterlooville FC, and were confirmed to be the champions of the National League U19 Alliance following a strong 1-0 victory over Weston-super-Mare on Wednesday 9 April.

The Hawks got their hands on the title with one game left to play, a truly incredible achievement, and one that the entire team and coaching staff should be proud of.

With 50 goals for the Hawks and only 16 against, the team has expertly balanced a dangerous method of attacking play with a solid defensive line, leading to them having the best goal difference in the league.

Throughout the campaign, every player displayed the resilience and skill that has come to define the league winners. Goalkeeper George Bonney said:

“As a goalkeeper, it’s been amazing to be part of a side that’s so solid defensively - we’ve only conceded 16 goals in 17 matches. That’s a real credit to the defensive quality and hard work of the entire backline. I love being part of this team, and am so proud to have won the league with them!”

Lee Bailey, First Team Academy Coach was full of praise for the winning team:

"I’m incredibly proud of this group of players and everything they’ve achieved this season. Winning the National League U19 Alliance is a fantastic reward for the hard work, resilience, and togetherness they’ve shown throughout a campaign that certainly had its challenges. The way they responded to adversity and kept pushing forward is a real credit to their character and commitment.

I want to extend a huge thank you to Havant & Waterlooville Football Club for their continued support. It plays a massive role in what we’re building here. I’m also immensely grateful to Chris Cooper, whose tireless work as my assistant has been vital, and to Sam Game, whose coaching expertise and early groundwork gave this team the platform to really kick on and develop. It’s been a truly special season, and I couldn’t be prouder of the lads.”

The Hawks are also home to the highest goalscorer in the league, Liam Marshall, who has scored an incredible 19 goals in 17 appearances, with one game left to play. Speaking about his season, Liam said:

“Having spent most of last season out following a knee operation, I'm thrilled to be back on the pitch and playing in a team with such aspiration. The talent and ability within the squad is exceptional, everyone is really committed in playing their part to ensure that we get over the line and win the league. Scoring and posing an attacking threat is something that I take great pride in, I look forward to seeing how things unfold.”

Everyone at HSDC is incredibly proud of the team and staff, and can’t wait to see what awaits the Hawks in the future. Speaking about the quality of the Academy, coach Chris Cooper said:

“Finishing the season as league champions is a huge achievement and a testament to the dedication, talent and hard work of our players and staff. At HSDC Football Academy, we pride ourselves on developing not just great footballers, but great individuals. This is just the beginning - we’ll keep pushing, improving and striving for even greater things.”

Photos taken by Dave Haines.