Sion School’s culture of excellence delivers top A Level results and first-choice university places

Sion School is proud to announce another year of exceptional A Level results, reflecting the strength of its academic culture and the dedication of both students and staff across all stages of education.

An impressive 91.3% of grades were C or above, compared to the national average of 77.9%*.

Subject highlights include:

Biology: 100% A*-B (National: 50%)

English: 100% A*-C (National: 81.7%)

Maths: 100% A*-C (National: 77.9%)

Physics: 100% A*-C (National: 71.3%)

These results are a testament to the high standards of teaching and the nurturing environment that begins in the early years and continues through to Sixth Form. Sion’s holistic approach to education ensures that students are supported academically, socially, and emotionally throughout their journey.

Students were thrilled to secure places at their first-choice universities, including University of Exeter, Surrey, Winchester, Sussex and Chichester.

Headteacher of Sion School, Steven Jeffery, comments: “We are incredibly proud of our students at SION for achieving outstanding A Level results this year. With exceptional scores in Biology, English, Maths, and Physics, they have performed significantly above national averages.

"These achievements are a testament not only to their hard work and determination, but also to the positive, nurturing culture at SION and the strong relationships between our students and teachers.

"We look forward to seeing them thrive as they take the next exciting steps in their academic journeys.”

At SION, success at Sixth Form is built on a foundation of excellence throughout the school. From early years to GCSEs and beyond, it’s an institution that continues to inspire confident, capable, and compassionate learners.

* National Average Data Figures quoted come from Ofqual.

About Sion School

Sion School is an independent co-educational day school located in Worthing, West Sussex. For young people ages 3 - 18, SION offers a nurturing and inclusive environment where academic achievement, personal growth, wellbeing and community spirit are at its heart.

With a strong emphasis on individualised learning, SION empowers students to reach their full potential through a broad and balanced curriculum, outstanding pastoral care, and a vibrant co-curricular programme. Dedicated staff help create a culture of curiosity, creativity, and confidence, preparing students not only for academic success but for life beyond the classroom.

SION students consistently achieve results above national averages and at every stage of their journey, they are supported to become thoughtful, resilient, and compassionate individuals ready to make a positive impact in the world.

For more information, visit: http://www.sionschool.org.uk