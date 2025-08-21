Sir William Perkins's School students shine: Record-breaking GCSE results signal bright futures ahead

Sir William Perkins’s School is proud to announce exceptional GCSE results for 2025: • 47% of grades were awarded at grade 9 • 69% of grades were grades 9–8 • 84% of grades were grades 9–7 • 30% of students achieved all grades 9–8 • 55% of students achieved all grades 9–7

Students at Sir William Perkins’s School (SWPS) are celebrating a year of exceptional academic achievement, with results that demonstrate both excellence and breadth across all subject areas. Nearly half of the results awarded were the top grade 9, and 84% of grades awarded across all subjects were 9-7.

Examination success was evident across the board in the arts, humanities, STEM subjects, and languages, reflecting the school’s commitment to nurturing a breadth of individual talents and passions. Highlights include English with 95% of grades awarded at 9-7 and 100% of grades awarded in Geography, Latin and Music were 9-7. In Maths, 85% of grades were 9-7 and 88% of grades in Further Maths were 9-8. These results highlight the strength of SWPS’s academic provision and its focus on championing every student’s unique journey, with over half of students achieving a full set of 9-7 grades.

Head, Ms Debbie Picton, commented: “These GCSE results are outstanding, and our students should rightly be proud of their achievements. Behind these headline grades are countless individual success stories that reflect the dedication, resilience, and ambition of our students. I am hugely grateful to our staff for their unwavering support and commitment to nurturing every learner’s potential.”

SWPS students celebrating exceptional GCSE results this morning.

In addition to GCSEs, students excelled in the Higher and Foundation Project Qualifications, with over 92% achieving A* - B grades in Year 9. These projects provide a bedrock for GCSE study, promoting independent learning and fostering a love of learning and intellectual curiosity, and equipping students with the research and analytical skills essential for the demands of A Level study and Higher Education.

Deputy Head Academic, Mr Peter Forrest-Biggs, added: “We are incredibly proud of the breadth and depth of success our students have achieved this year. These results are a testament to the personalised approach we take at SWPS, ensuring that every student is supported to excel, wherever their strengths lie. From the sciences to the creative arts, our students have demonstrated not only academic excellence but a genuine love of learning that will serve them well as they move into A Level study and beyond.”

As SWPS celebrates its 300th anniversary, the school is preparing for a historic transition to co-education in September 2026, welcoming boys into Years 7 and 12. This phased approach will lead to full co-education by 2030, marking a new chapter in the school’s legacy of excellence and inclusivity.

SWPS continues to offer a rich and diverse co-curricular programme - from its nationally recognised Rowing Club to its state-of-the-art creative arts facilities - ensuring that every student is empowered to explore their interests and thrive both in and out of the classroom. We look forward to welcoming students back into the Sixth Form at the start of the new academic year.

For more information, go to the school’s website: www.SWPS.org.uk