Six in a row! Christ's Hospital up for prestigious Social Mobility Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Christ’s Hospital in Horsham, West Sussex has been shortlisted for School/College of the Year in the 2024 UK Social Mobility Awards for a sixth straight year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The category recognises schools and colleges who embrace the responsibility to help those from poorer backgrounds, doing what they can do to raise all individuals up and levelling the playing field for those from lower-income families.

Christ's Hospital has been a finalist in this category in every year since 2019, winning silver in 2023, and a gold award in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christ's Hospital will be up against Chelsea Academy, Tile Cross Academy, Leicester College, Gower College Swansea and Oasis Academy South Bank.

For a full list of the finalists, go here.

The winners will be announced on October 3rd at a Fundraising Awards Gala in London.