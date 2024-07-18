Six in a row! Christ's Hospital up for prestigious Social Mobility Award
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The category recognises schools and colleges who embrace the responsibility to help those from poorer backgrounds, doing what they can do to raise all individuals up and levelling the playing field for those from lower-income families.
Christ's Hospital has been a finalist in this category in every year since 2019, winning silver in 2023, and a gold award in 2022.
Christ's Hospital will be up against Chelsea Academy, Tile Cross Academy, Leicester College, Gower College Swansea and Oasis Academy South Bank.
For a full list of the finalists, go here.
The winners will be announced on October 3rd at a Fundraising Awards Gala in London.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.