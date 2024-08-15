Sixth form students at Seaford Head celebrate outstanding results once again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students at Seaford Head School were celebrating outstanding A level results on Thursday morning.

The school was delighted to learn that this set of results are even better than last year’s record-breaking outcomes. Over 35% of the A-Levels secured were at the highest A*/ A grade.

In reflecting on the outstanding results secured but our Sixth Form students this year Mrs Alvarez, the Assistant Headteacher who leads the Sixth Form commented: “These results reflect the students’ immense hard work, focus and determination to achieve the best possible grades to ensure they go on and fulfil their life goals and ambitions.

"These outstanding outcomes are testament to the seven years of effort our students have put into their studies and the tireless support they have received from our amazing staff.”

Hayden Roberts and Eliza Collett-Ximines.

Olivia Lee secured 4 A* grades in Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Physics. Olivia also completed the Extended PQ and secured a top grade.She will now be studying at the Royal Veterinary College London.

Harvey Jenkins also secured a perfect set of results with A* grades in Maths, Further Maths and Physics. Harvey has secured a prestigious engineering degree apprenticeship with Dyson. He said: “I have loved my time at Seaford Head and I am really grateful for how the school has supported me. I can’t wait to start my engineering degree with Dyson; it is an amazing opportunity for me.”

Other top performers in the A-Level subjects from the school include: Madelyn Bartlett (A*, A*, A) Georgia Hannay (A*, A*, A, A), Hetty Hughes (A*,A*, A) Huw O’Shea (A*, A, A), Cameron Storey (A*,A,A) and Hayden Roberts (A*, A*, B) who will be starting the autumn term at Worcester College, Oxford University where he will be reading Psychology.

Students also performed extremely well in their BTECs. Niamh Dilley secured a Distinction* for Digital Media to go with her A* (Sociology) and A (English Lang/Lit) whilst Rose Millington, Gabe Hoggarth, Chloe Drage, Aimee Harrison, Chloe Alerston, Ethan Clarke and Maddy Ransley also secured the top grade in their BTEC subjects (Sport, Performing Arts, Uniformed Protective Services and Digital media).

Aimee McIntyre, Olivia Lee and Lucy Martin.

Bob Ellis the school’s Headteacher commented: “I am immensely proud of all our students. Every year as results continue to soar, I struggle to find the words to describe how impressed I am by our young people.

"This is the best ever cohort of Year 13s to leave the school, supported by the greatest ever group of staff. Their outstanding results are fully deserved.”