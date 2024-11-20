Sixthformers reach out to city's homeless

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TWO city sixth formers set time aside from their studies to organise boxes of home comforts for the city’s homeless community.

Roedean Year 12 pupils Lydia Furniss and Angelica Philips decided that they would make up the 50 ‘comfort boxes’ for people who use city homeless charity Off The Fence and managed to fundraise just over £500 to buy the contents.

They researched what might be most useful and met with Off The Fence CEO Reverend Julio Abraham to ensure they knew what would be most appropriate, and then organised a bake sale and a non-uniform day that would provide them with the cash to buy the items, such as gloves, quick-dry towels, food items, wet wipes, and shampoo, that went into the boxes. Off The Fence also donated sleeping bags to go in the boxes.The pair then recruited Year 10 pupils at Roedean - who have done their own fundraising for Off The Fence - to help pack up the boxes and get them sent off to the charity.

This work builds on the school’s long-standing connection with Off The Fence. It has been working with the charity for seven years and sends 100 hot meals each week to their centre in Hove to be distributed to those in need. As a fundraiser, 50 pupils in Year 10 also slept out under the stars overnight in summer to try and gain insight into the hardships faced by those who regularly sleep outside.Said Lydia: “During the summer, Angelica and I were thinking about how we wanted to get more involved in the community, and we decided that we could make care packages for the homeless in Brighton.

Angelica and Lydia with the packed comfort boxes, ready to go to Off The Fence

Roedean has worked with Off The Fence for ages, and, by speaking with Julio, the charity’s CEO, we were able to put our plan into action, filling boxes with necessities such as oat pots, quick-dry towels, and feminine hygiene products. Off the Fence is the Year 10 charity, so we recruited some of them to help us pack the boxes so that they could see a tangible product from their donations. It was a wonderful experience, and we are already planning the next wave of boxes.”Angelica added: “We were thinking about these boxes over the summer.

As a school, we’re fortunate to be able to donate and support some wonderful charities and causes but often the money that’s donated is not something that we, as students, can physically see. Making the boxes meant that we could fundraise so that we could buy items we had chosen, and then actually pack the boxes. I really hope that those receiving a box will find it comforting in such difficult times.”Three teachers at Roedean, Suzie Sturgeon, David Bullock and Natasha Holmes, also got involved with the charity by taking part in the annual 'Big Sleep-Out’ this month at St Peter’s Church, organised by Off The Fence.

This year the school’s catering staff prepared a hot meal to feed the 200 volunteers at the Sleep Out to help stave off the cold.Roedean Deputy Head Dr Ross Barrand said: “We are so proud of Lydia, Angelica, and all the girls in Year 10 for continually thinking how to work with Off The Fence to somehow, in a small way, improve the lives of the homeless community in Brighton and Hove. All the students are passionate about making a difference in our local community and are keen to support such a worthwhile charity.”