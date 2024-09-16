Slindon College through to the Independent Schools Association Finals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Slindon College, near Arundel, has been announced as a finalist in the prestigious Independent Schools Association (ISA) Awards.

Following a rigorous application process, Slindon College has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Excellence and Innovation in Mental Health and Wellbeing category.

Headteacher at Slindon College, Sotiria Vlahodimou said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for this national award. Our team are talented, passionate and hardworking; it is wonderful for them to receive this recognition and get the academic year off to a great start!

At Slindon College we have embedded robust mental health initiatives which provide a supportive environment. Our programmes enhance self-esteem, strengthen the school community, and promote healthy choices."

Slindon College Headteacher, Sotiria Vlahodimou with pupils.

Providing outstanding pastoral care is at the heart of life at Slindon College and the school’s submission to the ISA awards detailed the wellbeing focused initiatives the experienced and committed teachers at Slindon has put in place.

The College has its own Mental Fitness Team, which is led by Adam Sharpe the school’s Assistant Head (DSL/Pastoral), and provides unwavering support for pupils’ emotional security, confidence and overall mental health.

The Slindon College Mental Fitness Team run a range of initiatives from weekly Woodland Walks, a ‘time to talk’ programme, individual pupil meetings, daily reflection and our Interventions Learning Support Assistants are on hand to support pupils’ emotional well-being.

A key new concept known as ‘Learning Energy’, devised by the team at Slindon, encourages pupils to promote their self-regulation and wellbeing. Learning Energy enables pupils to access strategies to support their learning, be calm and comfortable within the classroom when their energy levels are either too high or low. Pupils are encouraged to communicate how they are feeling and nurture themselves to make healthy choices when they don’t feel ready to learn.

Adam Sharpe said: “As a small school we are thrilled to be a finalist in these awards. To provide the support we do for all our pupils involves the entire school community. From the food we serve through to our forest school and support staff, teachers and Learning Support Assistants, everyone plays a part in what we offer to our pupils.”

To find out more about Slindon College visit www.slindoncollege.co.uk.