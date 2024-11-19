Slindon College Wins National Title for Excellence and Innovation in Mental Health
Headteacher at Slindon College, Sotiria Vlahodimou said: “We are thrilled to receive this award and the recognition of the simply outstanding mental health and wellbeing support we provide our pupils with. As a purposefully small school this recognition is all the more meaningful to our talented, passionate and hardworking team. Every pupil at Slindon College is valued for who they are; each pupil is encouraged to develop their talents and the College supports them to achieve their personal best. I am very proud of Slindon College and it is a great privilege to nurture our pupils and lead such an outstanding team.”
Providing outstanding pastoral care is at the heart of life at Slindon College and the school’s submission to the ISA awards was a reflection of the impact that the wellbeing focused initiatives the experienced and committed teachers at Slindon have put in place. The College has it’s own Mental Fitness Team, which is led by school Assistant Head (Pastoral), Adam Sharpe and provides unwavering support for pupils’ emotional security, confidence and overall mental health.
The Slindon College Mental Fitness Team run a range of initiatives such as weekly Woodland Walks, and a ‘time to talk’ programme. Our Specialist Learning Support Assistants are on hand to support pupils with and individual pupil meetings and daily interventions providing personalised and effective pupil support.
A key new concept known as ‘Learning Energy’ is a framework tool, devised by the team at Slindon that encourages pupils to promote their self-regulation and wellbeing. Learning Energy enables pupils to access strategies to support their learning and sense of feeling calm and comfortable within the classroom when their energy levels are either too high or low. Pupils are encouraged to easily communicate how they are feeling and nurture themselves to make healthy choices when they feel dysregulated.
Adam Sharpe said: “We work hard to put effective and well-researched initiatives in place to support all of our pupils to look after their mental health and wellbeing. It is fantastic for pupils, parents and staff here at Slindon College to see this national recognition.”