​​Arundel and South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith met children from Slindon Church of England Primary School during their visit to Parliament earlier this month.

The schools took part in a free educational tour which gives young people a learning experience about how Parliament works. They toured the historical buildings at the heart of UK democracy. The children received an interactive session and learned how laws are made.

Their constituency MP, Andrew Griffith, joined the children on the tour for a questions and answers session.

Andrew Griffith said:

MP Andrew Griffith spoke to Slindon schoolchildren in Parliament

“It was a pleasure to welcome the schools to the Houses of Parliament where they had an opportunity to learn more about UK Parliament.