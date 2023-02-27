The schools took part in a free educational tour which gives young people a learning experience about how Parliament works. They toured the historical buildings at the heart of UK democracy. The children received an interactive session and learned how laws are made.
Their constituency MP, Andrew Griffith, joined the children on the tour for a questions and answers session.
Andrew Griffith said:
“It was a pleasure to welcome the schools to the Houses of Parliament where they had an opportunity to learn more about UK Parliament.
“It was a brilliant opportunity to hear from some of my youngest constituents, and I cannot understate how impressed I was by the interest and passion around the issues facing the UK from climate change to tackling bullying in our schools.”